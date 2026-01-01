2026 kicks off with snow squall, frigid temperatures in NYC. Get the First Alert Forecast for New Year's Day.

The first morning of 2026 featured a few rounds of snow across the Tri-State Area.

Most notable was an intense snow squall that plowed through the region right before sunrise. That squall line put down a quick coating to 1 inch of snow in many locations. The highest snow totals were found in our northwestern suburbs, where 1-3 inches fell, as well as eastern Long Island, where 1-2 inches fell.

CBS News New York

Gusty winds for New Year's Day in NYC

The snow has since departed the region, and in its wake are frigid temperatures and gusty winds. Although our official highs today were in the mid 30s, right before the snow squall moved through, temperatures will hover in the mid 20s on this New Year's Day. Winds gusting between 25-35 mph will make it feel like it's in the teens.

CBS News New York

For tonight, low temperatures will range from the mid-teens north and west to the low 20s in the city. Wind chills will be bitter, with low teens and even single-digit readings out there.

CBS News New York

The below-average temperature pattern is looking like it will continue through the first few days of 2026. Highs right around the freezing mark will be the norm from Friday through the weekend. As of now, no significant precipitation is expected through the foreseeable future.

Looking back at 2025

The year ended on a cold note, with December 2025 being the coldest December since 2010.

CBS News New York

As for the year, 2025 finished slightly below average temperature wise for New York City, ending the trend of record to near-record warmth observed over the last several years.

CBS News New York

It was also a dry year, ending with a nearly 10-inch rainfall deficit.

Weekend forecast in NYC

CBS News New York

Today: Sunny, but cold and windy. Gusts: 25-35 mph. Temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Windchills: 10-20 degrees.

Tonight: Cold and blustery. Lows in the low 20s. Teens north and west.

Friday: Partly sunny and cold, but with less wind. Highs in the low 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and still cold. Highs in the low 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cold once again. Highs in the low 30s.