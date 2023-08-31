Watch CBS News
Westchester County health department confirms first positive human case of West Nile virus this year

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Westchester County's health department has confirmed its first positive human case of West Nile virus this year.

They say a New Rochelle resident tested positive for the virus.

West Nile virus infection causes a mild or moderate flu-like illness but can be more serious for people ages 60 and older and those with health complications.

People are advised to check for any standing water near their homes to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

August 31, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

