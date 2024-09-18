New Rochelle Police officer won't face criminal charges in deadly 2023 shooting

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — The New Rochelle Police officer who shot and killed Jarrel Garris in 2023 will not face criminal charges.

The attorney general is recommending changes to police training there, however.

Jarrel Garris fatally shot by New Rochelle Police officer

The shooting death of Jarrel Garris culminated a day of crisis for a man with a history of mental illness and drug abuse.

On July 3, 2023, Garris illegally entered a woman's home, then set fire to a trash can before going to a local store where he consumed two beverages and a container of strawberries without paying.

Two female New Rochelle cops confronted Garris outside the store. Det. Steven Conn then arrived, moved to arrest Garris and shot him after a struggle.

No charges for New Rochelle Police officer who killed Jarrel Garris, investigators say

An autopsy shows Garris had PCP and marijuana in his system.

A 14-month investigation determined, "Mr. Garris had his hands on one officer's gun while they were attempting to arrest him. [Det. Conn fired] because he believed he needed to protect himself (and others including) bystanders." The report includes a screen capture showing Garris grabbing an officer's gun.

The report also revealed Conn interacted with him on at least two prior occasions, including earlier on the day of the shooting.

Investigators for the attorney general determined no charges against Conn were appropriate in this case.

Attorney William Wagstaff represents the Garris family.

"I'm angry and I'm disheartened that yet again we have a police officer who escapes accountability for taking the life of an unarmed civilian," he said Wednesday.

The AG recommends the New Rochelle Police Department "upgrade its training and policies ... for assessing if physical force to make an arrest is warranted."

In a statement, New Rochelle called the shooting of Garris "deeply traumatic" for the community and said it will give "full consideration" to the training recommendations from the AG.