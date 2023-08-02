CBS New York investigates troubled final days of Jarrel Garris, killed by New Rochelle police

Jarrel Garris was hospitalized 2 days before being fatally shot by police

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- The man killed by New Rochelle police in early July had been hospitalized just two days before the fatal shooting.

CBS New York has been investigating the troubled final days of Jarrel Garris.

The 37-year-old was laid to rest after a sad final chapter to his life.

New Rochelle Det. Steve Conn shot Garris during a struggle on July 3. Police allege Garris was grabbing for the gun of another officer.

The final days of his life show a man in crisis and needing help.

At 12:45 p.m. on July 1, Mount Vernon police responded to a bus stop, where Garris was cutting himself on the forearms. His injuries were visible on the bodycam video from July 3. He told police in Mount Vernon he had smoked PCP.

Garris was taken to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital. He wasn't there long, as he was back in New Rochelle two days later.

"There's a lot of factors here we don't have the details of, but it's understandable that people might be surprised that he was discharged after harming himself," said Dr. Alexandra Stratyner of Stratyner & Associates.

Stratyner, a psychologist, said the current mental health landscape makes it challenging to get people adequate care. The court record shows Garris sometimes struggled with the help offered. A judge ordered him into treatment after a drug conviction in 2016.

In 2019, Garris was "discharged from a (mental health and substance abuse) program due to ... threatening behavior to other participants," and he "is not taking (anti-psychotic) medication daily as prescribed."

"Even in instances where someone has an underlying psychiatric illness, we know that motivation to change is extremely important. You have to want to stop using," Stratyner said.

CBS New York has learned Garris had numerous admissions to Montefiore for PCP use. A hospital spokesperson said, "We're not able to comment due to ... patient privacy rules."

In the hour before he was shot, investigators believe Garris committed a string of offenses in New Rochelle.

On July 3 at 4 p.m., Garris entered a woman's home in the Heritage Hills complex, frightening her and stealing a bottle of water.

At 4:18 p.m., investigators believe he set a trash can on fire outside a home on Winthrop Avenue. Garris had been on probation for setting a fire at a public housing complex in 2021.

At 4:28 p.m., surveillance video seen by CBS New York shows Garris opening and drinking two beverages at New Rochelle Farms Grocery Store, and eating a container of strawberries. When he left without paying, the store owner called the police non-emergency number to report the incident.

The attorney general is investigating the shooting and how police handled the final tense moments.

Stratyner said one thing is clear.

"We need to learn how to respond to these situations, take care of individuals in our community, even if they seem to be presenting as a threat," she said.

In death, Garris gave the gift of life. Four of his organs were harvested and transplanted to help save others.

A New York State hotline offers help for people seeking addiction and mental health services for themselves, and others -- 1-877-8-HOPE-N-Y. Help is available 24/7.