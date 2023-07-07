New Rochelle community demands accountability after police shooting

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- There is a demand for accountability in New Rochelle after police shot and gravely injured a man Monday.

Friday, his father spoke out, and an angry crowd acted out against a local business.

Raymond Fowler is a man in pain. His son, 37-year-old Jarrell Garris, is on life support at Westchester Medical Center after New Rochelle Police shot him one time while struggling to arrest Garris for alleged shoplifting.

"My one and only son. What transpired was unacceptable for anyone. Anyone. Any human being," Fowler said.

Monday, a store owner called police to report Garris was being menacing and eating food he hadn't paid for.

Cops say Garris resisted arrest and grabbed for an officer's gun before Detective Steve Conn shot him one time.

"They're liars trying to cover their mistakes," Fowler said.

Garris spent many years in New Rochelle before relocating to the Carolinas.

Through tears, his sister Tiana said Garris had a steady job despite dealing with a mental health condition.

The family has hired civil rights attorney Sanford Rubenstein.

"We don't trust the narrative given by the police who were there that he reached for a gun. We don't trust it. We've heard that before. We hope there's independent witnesses who can get to the truth," Rubenstein said.

After the media event, an angry crowd went to the store that reported Garris for shoplifting. Limited damage was done inside before police restored order.

State police are in charge of the investigation. There are calls for Attorney General Letitia James to get involved, but her office only does so in fatal shootings, and Garris is clinging to life.

The three officers involved are on administrative leave.