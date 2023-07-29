Watch CBS News
Funeral held for Jarrell Garris, man killed in controversial New Rochelle Police shooting

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- A final farewell was held Saturday for a man killed in a controversial police shooting in New Rochelle.

The wake and funeral for Jarrell Garris was held at St. Catherine Church.

The 37-year-old was shot on July 3 following an alleged shoplifting incident.

Police say body cam video shows Garris resisting arrest and reaching for the officer's gun.

Garris' family says he suffered from a mental health condition.

Many in New Rochelle say the situation should have been deescalated.

"Whatever they did to him was uncalled for and unjust, and we want justice for him. People who loved and cared about him want to speak up for him, and I'm one of them," friend Angel Rivera said.

The three officers involved in the incident were put on administrative leave.

The New York attorney general has launched an investigation into Garris' death.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 5:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

