Funeral held for Jarrell Garris, man killed in controversial New Rochelle Police shooting

Wake and funeral held for Jarrell Garris in New Rochelle

Wake and funeral held for Jarrell Garris in New Rochelle

Wake and funeral held for Jarrell Garris in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- A final farewell was held Saturday for a man killed in a controversial police shooting in New Rochelle.

The wake and funeral for Jarrell Garris was held at St. Catherine Church.

The 37-year-old was shot on July 3 following an alleged shoplifting incident.

Read more: New Rochelle community demands accountability after police shooting

Police say body cam video shows Garris resisting arrest and reaching for the officer's gun.

Garris' family says he suffered from a mental health condition.

Many in New Rochelle say the situation should have been deescalated.

"Whatever they did to him was uncalled for and unjust, and we want justice for him. People who loved and cared about him want to speak up for him, and I'm one of them," friend Angel Rivera said.

The three officers involved in the incident were put on administrative leave.

The New York attorney general has launched an investigation into Garris' death.