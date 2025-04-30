New research shows promise for restoring vision for people with glaucoma, other conditions

New research suggests a path forward that could change the lives of millions around the world. It may lead to a breakthrough for people who are losing vision due to retinal damage and conditions like macular degeneration and glaucoma.

The research was published in an article published in Nature Communications. Researchers in Korea looked at why cold-blooded invertebrates called zebrafish had the ability to regenerate retina cells, while people can't.

Dr. James Dello Russo, a New Jersey-based optometrist, explained the findings.

"And so what they did find, which is sort of an 'aha' moment, was there is this cell called Prox-1 protein that, for whatever reason, isn't present in high quantities in fish, but in people it seemed to be what was kind of putting the brakes on the stem cells from regenerating these retina cells," Dello Russo said. "And so what they did is they used gene therapy to create a treatment to allow our retinal cells to basically produce antibodies to block that protein, which seemed to be what really putting the brakes on our eyes ability to heal from retinal damage. And, so it really opens the door for a lot new clinical applications for treating many, many diseases that we really didn't have much more treatment for other than just slowing progression and treating symptoms."

A "watershed moment"

Dello Russo explained current treatments for macular degeneration or glaucoma rely mostly on slowing progression.

"So all of the therapy really involves early diagnosis and really trying to clinically manage the conditions from worsening, but this new avenue opens up ways to actually restore vision," Dello Russo said.

Dello Russon said age-related macular degeneration is a leading cause of blindness worldwide. Some 200 million people worldwide are experiencing vision loss as a result of it, he said. People with diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma may also potentially be benefited by this research.

"They're still in pre-clinical studies, and they're still working with mice and animals," Dello Russo said. "They do plan to start human clinical trials in 2028."

Dello Russo says he's very optimistic about the research.

"It's going to take time for sure, but it really provides us sort of this watershed moment where we think that we really can target and actually improve vision," he said.

Dello Russo said more work still needs to be done to develop a longer-term therapy. And as for people starting to experience vision loss now?

"Early diagnosis for any of these diseases is key and it can really make a big difference in protecting vision. So certainly see your eye care provider and also your primary care physician," he said.