Bloomfield family killed on N.J. Turnpike mourned after trip ends in tragedy

A family trip ended in tragedy on the New Jersey Turnpike over the weekend, leaving behind a heartbroken community in Essex County.

The victims who died in the crash in East Windsor Township were identified as Elin and Quacy Waithe, of Bloomfield, and one of their two teenage daughters.

Family members killed on way home from Maryland, relatives say

Relatives said the Waithes were on their way home from a family gathering in Maryland on Sunday afternoon when, according to State Police, a Peterbilt tractor-trailer veered into the right shoulder at milepost 64.6 in Mercer County.

The truck slammed into the family of four's GMC SUV, which was parked in the shoulder on the side of the turnpike, police said.

State Police said Elin Waithe, 44, was standing outside the car before the crash; Quacy Waithe, 47, was in the front seat; and their daughters were in the back.

One of the girls was rushed to the hospital, while the rest of the family did not survive the crash.

Friends and family said they're heartbroken by the tragic crash.

Elin Waithe worked as a nutritionist at the East Orange Women, Infants and Children's Nutritional Program, where she tried to reduce food insecurity for 15 years.

Her coworkers said she recently went to school to become a registered dietician.

"Elin was a leader in the office. She was very outgoing. She knew what she wanted to do, and she was very nice and pleasant," Chesney Blue said. "It is very hard and sad for us."

Elin Waithe, a nutritionist at East Orange WIC, was killed in the crash on the NJ Turnpike with her husband and daughter on Dec. 7, 2025. CBS News New York

The truck driver, identified at 33-year-old Dmitriy I. Kara, of Philadelphia, suffered minor injures in the crash. He was also taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.