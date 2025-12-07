Crash on N.J. Turnpike in East Windsor Township leaves 3 dead; Philadelphia man injured, state police say

Three people are dead, including a minor, after a Philadelphia man driving a tractor-trailer crashed into their SUV in East Windsor Township on the New Jersey Turnpike Sunday afternoon, state police said.

New Jersey State Police said the crash happened at 1:39 p.m. at milepost 64.6 in East Windsor Township, Mercer County.

State police said that Elin R. Waithe, a 44-year-old from Bloomfield, Essex County, was standing outside their parked GMC SUV on the right shoulder of the turnpike before the crash. Quacy Waithe, a 47-year-old also from Bloomfield, was in the front seat of the SUV, while two minors were in the rear of the vehicle.

Dmitriy I. Kara, a 33-year-old man from Philadelphia, was driving a Peterbilt tractor-trailer on the turnpike, entered the shoulder and crashed into the GMC SUV, according to state police.

State police said Elin Waithe, Quacy Waithe and a minor died in the crash. Kara had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The crash is under investigation.