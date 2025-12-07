Watch CBS News
Crash on N.J. Turnpike in East Windsor Township leaves 3 dead; Philadelphia man injured, state police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo,
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
Read Full Bio
Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Three people are dead, including a minor, after a Philadelphia man driving a tractor-trailer crashed into their SUV in East Windsor Township on the New Jersey Turnpike Sunday afternoon, state police said. 

New Jersey State Police said the crash happened at 1:39 p.m. at milepost 64.6 in East Windsor Township, Mercer County.

State police said that Elin R. Waithe, a 44-year-old from Bloomfield, Essex County, was standing outside their parked GMC SUV on the right shoulder of the turnpike before the crash. Quacy Waithe, a 47-year-old also from Bloomfield, was in the front seat of the SUV, while two minors were in the rear of the vehicle. 

Dmitriy I. Kara, a 33-year-old man from Philadelphia, was driving a Peterbilt tractor-trailer on the turnpike, entered the shoulder and crashed into the GMC SUV, according to state police. 

State police said Elin Waithe, Quacy Waithe and a minor died in the crash. Kara had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. 

The crash is under investigation.

