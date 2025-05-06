NJ Transit, engineers' union hit another roadblock in pay negotiations to avert strike

Tensions are rising between New Jersey Transit and the union representing its engineers.

Trains are still running, but negotiations over pay hit another roadblock.

Engineers' union disputes NJ Transit's numbers

There appears to be a discrepancy in the salary proposals between the two sides.

NJ Transit President Kris Kolluri says locomotive engineers make about $135,000, and NJ Transit offered to increase their average salary to $172,000 – a 37% increase.

Kolluri says the union – the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) – came back with a proposal that now demands a $225,000 wage, or a $90,000 dollar wage increase. If they don't get that, they plan to strike.

"The proposal they put on the table will now require the corporate transit fees to go up by 37%, or the fares to go up by 34%. How is that working towards a solution? I don't see it," Kolulri said.

The union is disputing NJ Transit's numbers, saying the average salary for engineers in 2024 was $105,000. The union further says they proposed a salary increase to $148,000.

In a statement, BLET General Chairman Tom Haas said:

"The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen met again with New Jersey Transit on May 5, to continue talks with the goal of reaching an agreement and avert a possible work stoppage that could come as soon as Friday, May 16, 2025.



"Despite the BLET presenting a new proposal, that included new concessions to NJT, wage increases that differ from NJT's demands by only two percent, and an additional three years to provide stability through June of 2030, NJT management rejected the offer and declined to continue bargaining. This sets the stage for an expected lockout of locomotive engineers by NJ Transit. Despite yesterday's events, however, the BLET remains willing to negotiate with NJ Transit at any time to reach an agreement that is fair for both locomotive engineers and NJ Transit."

The deadline for negotiations is May 16, so both sides have 10 days to come to agreement or the union will strike.