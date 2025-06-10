New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidates fighting until polls close in primary election

The race to become New Jersey's next governor is heating up as voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the primary election.

With Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited, six Democrats and five Republicans are now vying for the state's top job.

President Trump determined to turn New Jersey Republican

Jack Ciattarelli was at a local pizza restaurant earlier in the day, talking to voters. He has been leading in the polls on the GOP side and has President Trump's endorsement.

Two other candidates are also bringing in some numbers, and they told CBS News New York's Christine Sloan they are fighting until the polls close at 8 p.m.

President Trump is determined to turn New Jersey Republican after losing to Kamala Harris in the last election by just six points.

"New Jersey's ready to pop out of that blue horror show," Trump said during a tele-rally with Ciattarelli.

The president endorsed Ciattarelli over more conservative candidate Bill Spadea, a former radio and TV show host.

Spadea told Sloan he spoke to Mr. Trump before the endorsement.

"Our conversation was about some of the disagreements we've had in the past, and clearly the president is not interested in someone disagreeing with him on any issue," he said.

Moderate Republican Jon Bramnick, known for speaking out against Trump, told Sloan he's fighting for the soul of the Republican Party.

"You tell people that you're a traditional Republican. You believe in three things, which is lower taxes, law and order, and smaller government. And you treat people with respect," he said.

Ciattarelli running after previously losing to Gov. Murphy

Ciattarelli ran against Murphy in the 2021, losing by only a few percentage points. Polls have shown him leading all the other candidates.

He spoke to CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer on "The Point," saying if elected, he'd seek a new school funding formula to cut property taxes and give seniors and first-time home buyers a break.

The other candidates also have plans to cut property taxes, one of the big issues in the state.