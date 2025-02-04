New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidates engage in heated debate. Here's what they said on many topics.

New Jersey Republican candidates for governor square off in feisty debate

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's second term will come to an end this year. Many candidates are vying for his seat in a state that's traditionally blue but saw President Trump gain ground on Democrats in the last election.

Two nights after the Democrats held a debate, four Republicans vying for the party's nomination got together at Rider University in Lawrenceville.

New Jersey's primary is on June 10. The winner will face the Democratic nominee in the general election on Nov. 4.

Feelings about President Trump

Businessman Jack Ciattarelli, who came close to defeating Murphy in the last election, and former conservative radio talk show host Bill Spadea sparred the most, including on their loyalty to Mr. Trump.

"I choose to listen to the president of the United States, Donald Trump. He knows I've had his back from the beginning at the escalator, when he came down the escalator," Spadea said.

"There is nobody that Donald Trump detests more than Chris Christie and yet he had him on," Ciattarelli said of Spadea's radio show.

State Sen. Jon Bramnick and former truck driver Ed Durr, who beat state Sen. Stephen Sweeney in 2021, also chimed in on Mr. Trump and on Murphy, who recently walked back comments about someone with immigration concerns living above his garage.

"Do you think people of New Jersey want the debate to be who loves Donald Trump the most or who loves New Jersey the most?" Bramnick said.

"I'm calling on any sheriff who has the nerve to go to Gov. Murphy's home right now and find out if there is an illegal alien there," Durr said.

"The day after he said that, he backtracked and he said no one is living above my garage," Bramnick said.

Sanctuary status and DEI initiatives

All of the candidates said they'd end New Jersey's sanctuary state status, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, but offered different opinions on transgender rights.

"There will be no males, biological males, competing in female sports," Durr said.

"I am here to protect any and all groups, particularly marginalized groups here in New Jersey," Ciattarelli said.

"Parental rights has to be the top priority of the next governor," Spadea said.

"Let's make sure that the Republican Party shows respect for the transgender community and shows respect for non-heterosexual people because we have to show people that we have a heart," Bramnick said.

COVID vaccines, abortion and more

Other topics discussed included crime, affordable housing, lowering the state's high property taxes, and COVID vaccines.

"I stay away from the poison jab," Spadea said.

"You just disrespected millions of Americans who decided, millions of New Jerseyans who decided to get the vaccine," Ciattarelli said.

As for abortion, Spadea and Durr said they're pro-life, while Bramnick and Ciattarelli said they support a woman's right to choose, but are not for a constitutional amendment because New Jersey already has strong laws to protect women.