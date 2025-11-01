Candidates for New Jersey governor making their final appeal to voters before Election Day

The race for governor of New Jersey is full steam ahead with just a few days to go until Election Day.

Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill are crisscrossing the Garden State in a final push to sway undecided voters.

Ciattarelli makes multiple campaign stops

Ciattarelli's bus tour was welcomed in Woodbridge with an eruption of cheers from supporters.

The Republican nominee is hitting the issues that he hopes will energize the base and, at the same time, attract independents.

"Hey, if you want change, you've got to make a change. There's a lot that's wrong in New Jersey. We've seen policy failure after policy failure," he said. "Look at the affordability crisis because of taxes and now your electricity bills, a public safety crisis because we've handcuffed our local police. We've got a public education crisis because we've watered down the public school curriculum."

He held six rallies on Saturday alone, including at an American Legion hall in Westfield.

Ciattarelli told CBS News New York while it may be his name at the top of the ticket, he hopes more Republicans can ride his coattails to Trenton.

"We can't win the Senate. They're not on the ballot this year. But we can win the Assembly. And that would bring better balance to Trenton. I think that's good for the people of New Jersey," he said.

Sherrill rallies with former President Obama

Meanwhile, Sherrill is holding a "Get Out the Vote" rally Saturday in Newark with former President Barack Obama.

She hopes to highlight attacks by Republicans on the Affordable Care Act.

"I think the sharp disparity between President Obama, who worked to expand health care coverage and drive down costs for people, and President Trump, who's taking away health care from millions and millions of people and driving up costs for everyone else, is stark," Sherrill said.

As time runs out, both candidates are making a final appeal to voters in what polls show is a remarkably tight race.