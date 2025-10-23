New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill discusses plans for high property taxes, utility bills

New Jersey will elect a new governor in less than two weeks and Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli couldn't be further apart on their vision for the Garden State.

A recent poll shows the race tightening even more, with Sherrill leading Ciattarelli by only five points. The race is being watched across the nation, with President Trump endorsing Ciattarelli and former President Obama coming to New Jersey to campaign for Sherrill.

CBS News New York's Christine Sloan recently sat down with Sherill at a small business in Jersey City to talk about the issues and what sets her and her opponent apart.

An interview with Ciattarelli will air on Friday.

Sherrill's property tax plan

Sherrill said she has a plan to address New Jersey's high property taxes, an issue among voters that never seems to go away.

"It's really breaking the back of too many families. So while this has been a high-cost state, and I've always been working hard to get rid of the state local tax deduction cap, I will increase that first-time home buyers' program so people can get a foot in the door," Sherrill said.

New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill discussed a wide range of topics with CBS News New York at a bakery in Jersey City on Oct. 23, 2025. CBS News New York

Sherrill also discussed how her property tax plan, coinciding perhaps with consolidating school districts, will land with voters, particularly residents in the suburbs who want home rule.

"I think what people want to see is their property taxes going down," Sherrill said. "We have more municipalities than California and we have more school districts than municipalities, and so we want our money, as taxpayers, we want our money going to our kids"

Sloan brought up Ciattarelli saying Sherrill is lying about him wanting to institute a 10-percent sales tax.

"You don't have to go with my word for it ... look at his record," Sherrill said, adding if she wins the election she will not raise the sales tax.

The mom of four also said she'll take on any landlord colluding to drive up rents.

Sherrill's plans for education, high utility bills

"As governor, I am going to make sure we're continuing to fund teachers' education and phonic-space reading, and use evidence-based skills to help children read at third-grade level and get those scores up," Sherrill said.

As for skyrocketing utility bills, Sherrill said, "I am going to freeze rate hikes, as we drive massive amounts of power in though solar, through battery storage, through improving our natural gas infrastructure, and in the long term, through nuclear power," Sherrill said.

Sloan pointed out that many say freezing utility hikes is unconstitutional. Sherrill said she believes she'll be able to do it.

"I do. In fact, when I put out that I was going to do that, we saw an open letter coming in from the utility companies saying they want to work with me on these rates," Sherrill said.

Recent endorsements and President Trump

The congresswoman said she feels confident about her chances, especially due to former President Barack Obama's help and her recently receiving endorsements from some Black clergy members.

"Well, obviously, the Black clergy is really important. They are such leaders in the community," Sherrill said.

As for the get-out-the-vote effort, Sherrill said, "At this point, we are seeing really good returns in the vote by mail."

The former U.S. Navy helicopter also discussed President Trump, who has been the focus of many of her ads, particularly the danger of focusing so much on him instead of the issues in the state.

"I think many of the issues are connected to the president because Jack supports the ways the president is destroying our economy," Sherrill said.

She also addressed Mr. Trump threatening to terminate the Gateway Tunnel Project.

"I am going to fight this tooth and nail," Sherrill said.