Early voting in New Jersey starts Oct. 25, 2025. Here's where and how to vote in person ahead of Election Day

If you're a New Jersey voter who would rather stay in on Election Night, you've got nine chances to cast your ballot early, and in person.

The Garden State's early voting period begins this weekend, available at locations in all 21 counties. Polling places will be staffed for you every day beginning Saturday, except for Nov. 3 — with hours into the evening and no appointment required.

You just have to be registered to vote — New Jersey's registration deadline for the general election passed on Oct. 14. You can visit this page on the New Jersey Department of State website to check if you are registered.

Scroll down for a list of locations with early in-person voting in this election.

When does early in-person voting start in New Jersey?

New Jersey's nine-day early in-person voting period begins Saturday, Oct. 25 and lasts until Sunday, Nov. 2.

There is no early voting on Nov. 3, the day before Election Day.

Every location will keep the same hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Read more about early voting on the New Jersey Department of State's Voter Information Portal website.

If you miss out on early voting, no problem; you can still vote in person as normal on Election Day, which is Nov. 4, 2025.

Where do I go to vote early in person?

To find out where you can vote early in person in New Jersey, visit the links below for your county. Once you find the locations near you, pick any one that works for you and head over during the appropriate hours that are most convenient for your schedule.

Remember, you can only vote early at a location in your home county where you are registered to vote. Also, these sites will not accept mail ballots — these are for voting on a voting machine.

· Atlantic County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Bergen County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Burlington County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Camden County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Cape May County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Cumberland County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Essex County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Gloucester County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Hudson County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Hunterdon County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Mercer County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Middlesex County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Monmouth County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Morris County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Ocean County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Passaic County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Salem County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Somerset County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Sussex County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Union County Early Voting Poll Locations

· Warren County Early Voting Poll Locations

What races are on the ballot in the 2025 New Jersey election?

Grabbing the most attention — and marketing/advertising spending — is the governor's race, with Republican Jack Ciattarelli campaigning against Democrat Mikie Sherrill. The major party candidates are both trying to drum up enthusiasm, which experts say will be key as Sherrill and Ciattarelli make their last pitch to voters in the final days.

The entire New Jersey General Assembly is up for re-election as they are every two years in the Garden State, so you will be able to vote for representatives in your district.

If you want to look further into the candidates, you can get on your favorite search engine and look up a sample ballot for your town (and ward, if applicable) where you are registered and your county's elections department website should come up. From there, you can see the candidates' names and then start searching for their campaign materials and their voting records on the issues you care about.

Other positions on the ballot could include County Commissioners, formerly called County Freeholders; the county surrogate; the town or city mayor; town committee or council members; and local Board of Education members.

State senators were elected to four-year terms in 2023, so in all but one district, they are not part of this election. In the 35th district, which includes Passaic and Bergen county cities including Paterson, Haledon and Garfield, Democratic state Sen. Benjie Wimberly is on the ballot opposite Republican Frank Filippelli.