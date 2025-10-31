Nearly 1 million New Jersey residents have voted early in the governor's race, data shows. Here's a breakout of the numbers so far.

Nearly 1 million people in New Jersey have voted early in person and by mail ahead of the gubernatorial election on Tuesday, according to data from polling company Rasmussen.

Though we won't know how they voted until election night, if you break it down by party, as of Friday, nearly 514,500 Democrats have turned out, followed by roughly 279,000 Republicans and about 177,000 unaffiliated and independent voters.

Sherrill has advantage over Ciattarelli, analyst says

Political analyst Michah Rasmussen says the numbers show Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill has a clear advantage over Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli at this point.

"I don't think we can or should say that Ciattarelli is out of it. Very much to the sense that this is a competitive race," he said.

Rasmussen says Ciattarelli needs a large Republican turnout and many of those unaffiliated voters to overtake Sherrill.

"The message for all sides needs to be pour it on, don't waste a single moment, get through that finish line no matter what the polls are showing," he said.

Ciattarelli, who voted Friday, told CBS News New York's Christine Sloan more Republicans are voting than ever before and he's confident he'll get many of those undeclared voters, who often determine elections in New Jersey.

"People are upset across the state with four years of failed Phil Murphy policies, and they realize that she's Murphy 2.0," he said.

Sherrill has distanced herself from Gov. Phil Murphy, a fellow Democrat, blaming him for high energy bills, which she says she'll freeze if elected.

"I think in too many ways, under his administration, the can has been kicked down the road and prices have skyrocketed for people," Sherrill said.

Support for N.J. gubernatorial candidates

Meanwhile, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended a Gateway Tunnel project press conference on Thursday alongside Sherrill, and on Saturday, former President Barack Obama will be in the Garden State to give Sherrill a boost.

"The momentum on the ground for this race is looking really great so far with the vote-by-mails and the early voting," Sherrill said.

"At the end of the day, the candidate has to win the race," Ciattarelli said. "It really doesn't matter that she's bringing in Obama or anybody else."

Ciattarelli said President Donald Trump has shown support for his campaign, though not in person.

"The president did a tele-town hall for me last week. We may do one more of those. He's doing robocalls," Ciattarelli said.

Rasmussen said not having the president make an appearance in the Garden State is a calculated move, and that while he is a rallying point for supporters, he can also be a polarizing figure.