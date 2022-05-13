New Jersey gas stations offering lower prices to show potential savings with self-serve option

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- As gas prices hit record highs, dozens of stations across New Jersey are providing some relief Friday.

They say they're offering lower prices to show the savings if drivers are allowed to pump their own gas.

According to AAA, the average price for regular gas in New York State is now $4.68 a gallon. In New Jersey, it's $4.50, and the national average is $4.43 -- the highest prices ever recorded.

But now for one day only, filling up your tank at select New Jersey stations won't cost you the financial headache.

Seventy five members of the Fuel Your Way NJ coalition will be slashing their prices in protest Friday. The cost drops vary by location.

They're trying to prove their point that allowing gas stations the option to have full-service gas pumps would help consumers.

"Should bring a savings at the self-serve pump about 15-cents a gallon or more," Sal Risalvato, executive director of Fuel Your Way NJ, told CBS2.

The executive director of Fuel Your Way NJ said the labor shortage hit stations hard. He says this will help and insists it will not displace employees.

"Every one of those cones is there not because the pump is out of gas. It's because the pump doesn't have an employee there," Risalvato said.

New Jersey remains the only state in the country where you are not legally allowed to pump your own gas.

Legislation for the change was introduced in the state Assembly in February. If it becomes law, an attendant can still pump your gas if there are more than four pumps, or you can choose to pump your own legally.

CLICK HERE for a list of gas stations offering the lower prices Friday.