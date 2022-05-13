Watch CBS News

New Jersey gas stations offer one-time discount

Drivers feeling the squeeze of record high gas prices are getting a bit of a break in New Jersey. Dozens of gas stations offered a one-time discount Friday. As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge explains, it all has to do with who is allowed to pump the gas.
