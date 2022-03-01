New Jersey lawmakers propose letting drivers pump their own gas

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey is the last state in the nation that doesn't let drivers pump their own gas, but that may be changing.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill Monday called the Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act.

If passed, it would give gas station owners the option to allow self service.

Lawmakers and residents alike have long been split on the issue.

