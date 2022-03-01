Watch CBS News

New Jersey lawmakers propose letting drivers pump their own gas

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey is the last state in the nation that doesn't let drivers pump their own gas, but that may be changing. 

A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill Monday called the Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act.

If passed, it would give gas station owners the option to allow self service.

Lawmakers and residents alike have long been split on the issue.

March 1, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

