Devils' slide grows to 4 games with tight loss to Senators

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

NEWARK, N.J. -- Artem Zub and Zack Ostapchuk each scored a goal and Anton Forsberg stopped 25 shots to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Zub snapped a 1-1 tie in the third period with his second goal of the season.

Ostapchuk scored his first career NHL goal that provided the Senators with a brief 1-0 lead in the second period.

Michael Amadio and Matthew Highmore, Ostapchuk's linemates on the fourth line, had the assists.

Tomas Tatar scored for the Devils, who have lost four in a row and are 2-6-3 in their past 11 games.

Tatar tied it at 1-1 just 1:18 after Ostapchuk's goal from Curtis Lazar and Luke Hughes. It was Tatar's fourth goal this season.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 18 saves for the Devils.

TAKEAWAYS

New Jersey: The Devils received solid production from their fourth line of Tatar, Lazar and Nathan Bastian. In addition to the goal, the trio combined for seven shots on goal.

Ottawa: Brady Tkachuk, the Senators leading goal scorer, was held in check. He registered just one shot on goal in 18:23 of ice time.

KEY MOMENT

New Jersey outshot Ottawa 16-2 in the first period, but Forsberg kept the game scoreless.

KEY STAT

The Senators are 5-0-1 in their past six games.

UP NEXT

Ottawa is at the New York Rangers on Tuesday for the second game of a three-game road trip.

The Devils host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

