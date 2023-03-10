Watch CBS News
Local News

Dozens of fires intentionally set across New Jersey in attempt to prevent wildfires

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New Jersey conducting controlled burns across state
New Jersey conducting controlled burns across state 00:21

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Dozens of fires were intentionally set across New Jersey on Thursday in an attempt to prevent wildfires.

The controlled burns are part of a program to eliminate materials that would fuel those wildfires.

Firefighters monitor the flames at each location.

The state plans to burn 25,000 acres through April.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 7:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.