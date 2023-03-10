Dozens of fires intentionally set across New Jersey in attempt to prevent wildfires

New Jersey conducting controlled burns across state

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Dozens of fires were intentionally set across New Jersey on Thursday in an attempt to prevent wildfires.

The controlled burns are part of a program to eliminate materials that would fuel those wildfires.

Firefighters monitor the flames at each location.

The state plans to burn 25,000 acres through April.