New Jersey lawmakers introduce bill requiring 9/11 be included in public school curriculums

NJ lawmakers want 9/11 to be required in public school curriculums

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. -- There's a push from New Jersey lawmakers to make sure we never forget 9/11.

Currently, there's no requirement that public schools include information on the 9/11 attacks in their curriculum, but a proposed bill would change that.

Sunday, ceremonies around the region helped us stick to our promise -- "Never forget."

Now, New Jersey lawmakers want to ensure our youngest generation can carry the torch.

"I feel, and feel very strongly, that we should teach this generation what happened on that day," Sen. Richard Codey said.

Many others told CBS2's Vanessa Murdock they feel the same.

"It was a monumental day for everybody. For my family, we lost people," West Caldwell resident Theresa Migliaccio said. "To learn what it was about is very important for my children."

A mom of five, Migliaccio is grateful to know her 10-year-old son William already discussed it school.

"They told us it's a big day that something happened, like really bad in the world" William said.

Codey, a former New Jersey governor and current state senator, sponsored Senate Bill 713, which would require all public schools teach students about 9/11 and include in the curriculum:

Historical context,

A timeline of the day,

Heroic actions of first responders,

Outpouring of humanitarian aid,

Global response,

And strategies for teaching tolerance.

Passed by the Senate in spring, the bill now sits with the Assembly.

Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin shared via a statement the Senate bill is under review adding, "The Assembly will ensure that school districts be required to teach the events leading up and following the September 11 terrorist attacks."

Mom Wendy Qualy is on board with making it part of student learning standards.

"Definitely .. It was such a traumatic and emotional experience. I think that the children should, it's something that should live on," she said.

Francis LaMonica believes his 5-year-old Parker might be too young.

"I don't think he would understand the heaviness of it," he said. "I think it has to be definitely age-appropriate, grade-appropriate."

"We think it will pass very quickly," Codey said.

Codey hopes it passes in time for instruction and assemblies to be included in next year's curriculum.

The bill also requires each public school host an annual assembly to commemorate Sept. 11, 2001.