Jury expected to get Nadine Menendez bribery case Friday

The jury is expected to get the Nadine Menendez bribery case Friday in New York City. 

She is the wife of convicted former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez

Closing arguments concluded Thursday. Prosecutors spoke for about four hours, revisiting allegations that the FBI had found "envelope after envelope of cash" during the June 2022 search of their home. Prosecutors discussed the gold bars investigators found, contending they were bribes from Wael Hana, a real estate developer, and Fred Daibes, an entrepreneur, in exchange for promises of official actions to be taken by her husband. 

The defense wrapped up its closing arguments in about two hours. 

Friday, the government offered its rebuttal, and the judge began to charge the jury. 

Bob Menendez was sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted in the scandal. 

Nadine Menendez has pleaded not guilty. 

