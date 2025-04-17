Watch CBS News
Local News

Closing arguments underway in Nadine Menendez bribery trial

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Closing arguments expected in Nadine Menendez trial
Closing arguments expected in Nadine Menendez trial 00:38

Closing arguments are underway Thursday in the trial of Nadine Menendez, wife of convicted ex-Sen. Bob Menendez

Prosecutors spent Thursday morning reviewing their case, alleging the FBI found "envelope after envelope of cash" during a June, 2022 search of her home, as well as 11 1 ounce gold bars and 2 gold bars weighing a kilogram each. Prosecutors alleged they were bribes demanded from real estate developer Wael Hana and entrepreneur Fred Daibes in exchange for promises that her husband would take official actions related to Egypt. 

Prosecutors alleged Senator Menendez "put his power up for sale." 

The closing argument by prosecutors took all morning, and wasn't over by the time they broke for lunch. 

Jose Uribe, who took a plea deal in the bribery scandal, previously testified he purchased a Mercedes-Benz for Nadine Menendez in exchange for her husband using his power to try and get state prosecutors to drop criminal cases against his friend and associate. 

Former Sen. Bob Menendez was convicted in the scandal and sentenced to 11 years in prison. Daibes was previously sentenced to seven years and Hana was sentenced to eight years.   

Nadine Menendez has pleaded not guilty. Her trial had previously been postponed while she underwent treatment for breast cancer.

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.