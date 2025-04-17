Closing arguments underway in Nadine Menendez bribery trial

Closing arguments are underway Thursday in the trial of Nadine Menendez, wife of convicted ex-Sen. Bob Menendez.

Prosecutors spent Thursday morning reviewing their case, alleging the FBI found "envelope after envelope of cash" during a June, 2022 search of her home, as well as 11 1 ounce gold bars and 2 gold bars weighing a kilogram each. Prosecutors alleged they were bribes demanded from real estate developer Wael Hana and entrepreneur Fred Daibes in exchange for promises that her husband would take official actions related to Egypt.

Prosecutors alleged Senator Menendez "put his power up for sale."

The closing argument by prosecutors took all morning, and wasn't over by the time they broke for lunch.

Jose Uribe, who took a plea deal in the bribery scandal, previously testified he purchased a Mercedes-Benz for Nadine Menendez in exchange for her husband using his power to try and get state prosecutors to drop criminal cases against his friend and associate.

Former Sen. Bob Menendez was convicted in the scandal and sentenced to 11 years in prison. Daibes was previously sentenced to seven years and Hana was sentenced to eight years.

Nadine Menendez has pleaded not guilty. Her trial had previously been postponed while she underwent treatment for breast cancer.