New Jersey's voter registration deadline is today for the 2025 general election

The New Jersey governor election is just weeks away, with early voting starting later this month.

Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli are vying to replace Gov. Phil Murphy, who has reached the end of his term.

New Jersey voters will also cast their ballots for state Senate and Assembly seats, among other local races.

Tuesday, Oct. 14 is the last day to register to vote or update your registration status. Here's what to know and other key dates coming up in the race.

How to check your voter registration status or register to vote

You can start by checking your voter registration status online here and making sure that it's up to date.

If you aren't registered to vote, you can complete the process online or print out a form to submit to your county.

To register online, you will need a Social Security number or a current driver's license or non-driver ID card from the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. To use your Social Security number, you must be able to sign on-screen or upload a signature.

You also have to be a U.S. citizen and resident of the county for 30 days before the election. New Jersey allows 17-year-olds to pre-register, but they have to wait until they're 18 to vote.

Other important dates in the 2025 N.J. governor election

Election Day is exactly three weeks away on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. statewide.

Early voting begins on Saturday, Oct. 25 and runs for nine days through Sunday, Nov. 2. There is no voting on the day before Election Day.

Early voting hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

CLICK HERE for a list of county-by-county early voting locations. Note: Early voting sites often differ from Election Day.

Sherrill, Ciattarelli turning up the heat in race for N.J. governor

Associated Press

The candidates for governor faced off in a heated debate last week. It was their second and final debate in the general election.

Ciattarelli pointed out Sherrill, a veteran Navy helicopter pilot, was barred from walking in her Naval Academy graduation ceremony because of a cheating scandal.

"I didn't turn in some of my classmates, so I didn't walk at graduation, because I come from an incredibly accountable place. But I went on to graduate," Sherrill explained.

Sherrill accused her opponent's campaign of shopping around her unredacted military records.

Ciattarelli, however, said the records were legally obtained and the mistake was made by a National Archive technician. He accused Sherrill of deflecting and said she should release her disciplinary records.

"I think she was punished for something else, and so I think she needs to come clean," he said.

The candidates also bickered over New Jersey's high property taxes, with affordability being a key issue among voters this election.

"[My opponent has been] saying I'm going to raise the sales tax to 10% -- it's a lie," said Ciattarelli.

"He's for Trump's 'One Big, Beautiful Bill,' which would undermine the ability to deduct almost $30 billion [in] taxes from New Jerseyans," said Sherrill.

After the debate, Ciattarelli's campaign said they planned to sue Sherrill over comments she made about Ciattarelli's business career and the opioid crisis.

Sherrill has served in the House of Representatives since 2019. Ciattarelli previously ran a close race against Murphy in 2021.