Here are the key moments from the New Jersey gubernatorial debate

In the race for New Jersey governor, Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli held their first debate Sunday night and political analysts say there were some key moments that could hurt, or help, each candidate.

Property taxes

If there is one issue Garden State residents complain about constantly, it's the state's high property taxes.

When Sherrill was asked about raising the sales tax, she responded by saying, "I am not going to commit to anything right now because I am not just going to tell you what you want to hear."

Ciattarelli was more definitive.

"We are not raising the sales tax here in New Jersey. What we need to do is lower the income tax and the property tax here in New Jersey," Ciattarelli said.

Political analyst Peter Woolley says independent voters, who can make or break elections in tight state races, care about schools and taxes.

"She does seem to be cautious. She does seem to be judicious and, generally speaking, voters are looking for more decisive answers," Woolley said.

Woolley says even on a question about whether New Jersey residents should continue pumping their own gas, their approaches were different.

"Jack was very clear this is something he would leave in place. Mikie wasn't so clear," Woolley said.

Segregated schools

Ciattarelli, who is against forceful regionalization of school districts, upset Democrats with his response when asked about New Jersey's schools.

"We do have the most school-segregated schools, but I wonder if we would be having this discussion if the performance of schools with predominately Black student populations were outperforming schools in predominately White populations," Ciattarelli said.

"I am also going to attack the segregation we have going in the state. My opponent doesn't care about that," Sherrill said.

The Trump factor

Voter and college student McKenzie Stephenson said national politics will play a factor in the governor's race, adding she will "absolutely" keep an eye on President Trump when determining who she will vote for.

The race in New Jersey is expected to be the most expensive gubernatorial race in history.