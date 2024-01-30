MTA will test delayed opening for emergency exit doors at subway stations in effort to stop fare evasion

NEW YORK -- The MTA will test a new program to stop fare evasion in the subway system by delaying the time it takes to open emergency exit doors.

MTA officials spoke about it Monday at their committee meeting.

"Introducing the delayed egress, we maintain the emergency exit capacity while making it more difficult to open it on a regular basis," one MTA official said.

"I have seen it firsthand when we've piloted this, when customers are attempting to leave and want to use the emergency gate -- four or five seconds, six seconds, New Yorkers like their time, and so it encourages folks to use the turnstile," another MTA official said.

The MTA says they will be rolling out this feature sometime in the near future at three stations -- Third Avenue-138th Street, Flushing Avenue and 59th Street-Lexington.