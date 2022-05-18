MTA demands stiffer penalties for those who attack bus operators, other employees

MTA bus operators say attacks, harassment are on the rise

MTA bus operators say attacks, harassment are on the rise

MTA bus operators say attacks, harassment are on the rise

NEW YORK -- With attacks and harassment on the rise, MTA bus operators are sounding the alarm.

CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more on their renewed calls to address the problem.

Video shows a BX18 bus operator being punched and kicked by two people on May 5 after police say the pair boarded the bus and threw an unknown liquid in the driver's face.

Union leaders say bus operators are becoming the target of more attacks.

"We're so unprotected. We have a barrier which they reach over and try to open," said Monique Rondon, MTA chief shop steward.

FLASHBACK: Caught On Video: Suspect Pours Drink On 83-Year-Old Man, Punches Him In Face On MTA Bus

There have been 542 incidents of harassment on MTA buses this year, including threats and spitting, and 15 assaults.

In February, a passenger charged at Sacha Alvarez with a branch.

"It was over a foot long, and I see him hopping over the fare box and he just started pounding me," Alvarez said. "I was able to cover my head and my face, because I saw him, but he just attacked my arm."

On Wednesday, the transit workers union renewed calls to change the laws. They want to elevate spitting on transit staff from a violation to a misdemeanor, buying new buses with floor-to-ceiling barriers that better protect drivers, and increased police patrols physically riding every stop on targeted lines.

"I think there have been 15,000 police patrols on buses this year. That is a huge increase from the past," MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said.

FLASHBACK: NYPD: MTA Bus Drivers Attacked In Separate Incidents In Bronx And Staten Island

Despite the efforts, bus operators say when it comes to safety, subways are the focus, leaving them vulnerable.

Diane Delgado is healing after her nose was fractured during an attack on her break. Wilfredo Tineo said he has been targeted multiple times.

"I just want to let people know this is traumatizing. This is degrading. This is disgusting," Tineo said.

And Alvarez has yet to return to work.

"I actually have like nightmares of just a bus coming into my house or a man trying to attack me," Alvarez said.

While waiting for policy changes and more resources, bus operators say they also need the public to do its part.

Police need the public's help tracking down the suspect in the May 5 attack. The MTA said it wants laws to carry stiffer penalties for attacks against all transit workers, from cleaners to bus drivers.