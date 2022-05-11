Police searching for man and woman seen beating MTA bus driver in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down a man and woman accused of beating an MTA bus driver in the Bronx.

The attack was caught on video last Thursday near East 170th Street and Walton Avenue.

Police said the suspects got onboard a BX18 bus and threw liquid in the driver's face before kicking and beating her.

Surveillance video shows them knock her to the ground after she gets off the bus.

Police said the driver is expected to be OK, but the suspects ran off.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.