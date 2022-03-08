Monday's night's storm wreaks havoc on morning commute on NJ Transit

NEWARK, N.J. -- Many people are cleaning up after Monday night's storm.

High winds and rain caused a lot of damage across the Tri-State Area. The storm knocked a massive tree onto a brownstone in Brooklyn, and across train tracks, blocking NJ Transit trains during the Tuesday morning commute.

CBS2's Christina Fan has more on the situation at Newark Penn Station, where thousands of commuters were in a panic trying to find alternate ways to get to work.

NJ Transit had to suspend service on one of its busiest lines after Monday night's storm toppled a tree onto the tracks near Maplewood.

The tree not only fell onto the Morris and Essex line, it also took down overhead wires and a catenary pole, damaging crucial power infrastructure, official said.

The Gladstone line was also impacted and remained suspended late Tuesday morning.

Many harried commuters chose to drive themselves to the Secaucus station, while others took ride-shares to Newark Penn Station, sending prices soaring.

"The whole morning has been a disaster, to try to drive down here and some of the construction. I used to park in the garage across the street. I got the last available spot," said commuter Ben Wolfe of Springfield.

NJ Transit is cross-honoring tickets on other lines as well as its bus services, but commuters say those options are not helpful because they have to find ways to get to those other train stations.

The big question now is will these disruptions last into the afternoon. NJ Transit said there is no timetable for when service will be restored, setting up a possible nightmare scenario for the evening commute.