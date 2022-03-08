Fast-moving storms cause damage in parts of the Tri-State Area

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. -- A New Jersey community felt the wrath of strong winds on Monday night.

As CBS2's Alice Gainer reported, a tree came down onto a house in Cedar Grove.

It was dark and hard to see, but a tree on Fairfield Avenue was uprooted, presumably due to the wind, and it fell right in front of a home.

The homeowners told Gainer they actually didn't realize at first what had happened, adding they weren't sure if the tree went into any part of their home. Gainer saw parts of their gutter dangling and the occupants would have had to leave through the garage because their front door was blocked. They said the storm came in and out in about two minutes.

"It started to rain. I heard it pelting on the window. And all of a sudden it sounded like a train went through and the wind would howl. And then bada-boom, it hit the house," Rick Hanifan said.

"It sounded like it was furniture [moving], but there was no furniture out there," Jill Hanifan added. "Fireman said Public Services was coming and would determine if we can go back in. The power might not be on, but if there is no damage, we can go back in."

The Hanifans said they realized the tree was down after their power went out and they looked out the window, adding they saw some wires sparking.

Video from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn shows a large tree that snapped in half, and then fell on top of a brownstone. It happened on Bay Ridge Highway and 6th Avenue.

The top of the tree damaged the roof and another branch crashed through the front fence. The homeowner said no one was hurt.

As a result of the fast-moving storms, thousands of people in the Tri-State Area were left in the dark.

JCP&L reported nearly 28,000 outages. PSE&G in New Jersey reported nearly 9,000. Con Edison said nearly 4,000 customers lost power in New York City and more than 3,000 customers in Orange and Rockland counties experienced outages.