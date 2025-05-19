"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" makes U.S. premiere at NYC's Lincoln Center

"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" is hitting the big screen soon.

Tom Cruise and more stars of the highly-anticipated movie greeted fans on the red carpet at the U.S. premiere at Lincoln Center on Sunday in New York City.

"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" premieres in NYC

For the eighth time in nearly three decades, Cruise is proving the sky is the limit with "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning."

CBS News New York's Jenna DeAngelis asked Cruise how this moment, 30 years after the first movie, makes him feel.

"I guess proud because, honestly, I just remember as a kid I wanted to make movies," Cruise said. "It's something that I will never take for granted."

Cruise and his castmates greeted fans outside Lincoln Center before the movie's U.S. premiere.

"I hope it will move them in lots of different ways. It's a very emotional film as well as being a very exciting film," actor Simon Pegg said.

Tom Cruise attends the "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" premiere at Lincoln Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Cruise is once again taking the mission to new heights. From high in the sky to the depths of the ocean, heroic and highly-skilled agent Ethan Hunt and his team take on artificial intelligence known as "The Entity" that is trying to destroy mankind.

"I think people are going to be surprised by the tone and the darkness of the story because the stakes are so incredible high," screenplay Erik Jendresen said.

"I think people are gonna walk away being very satisfied," actor Rolf Saxon said.

The team is on screen proves nothing is impossible, a theme which hits home for some of the actors.

"It's a dream come true. You know, when I was a child, I grew up on this franchise," Greg Tarzan said.

"Surreal, I'm still like, pinch me," Stephen Oyoung said.

"It's amazing because I got to be a fan for so long and then to be in it, it's almost like you're stepping out of the movie theater and onto the screen," Charles Parnell said.

Tom Crusie, center, and members of the cast pose together at the "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" premiere at Lincoln Center on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Years of impossible missions all come down to this final reckoning. But is it the end?

"This is called 'Final Reckoning.' I'm not gonna give anything away, audiences have to go see it. But I'm very excited for people to see it," Cruise said.

Witness the action and adventure in theaters starting Friday, May 23, or Thursday in IMAX.

The film is distributed by Skydance and Paramount Pictures. Paramount is the parent company of CBS.