"Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One" premieres in theaters nationwide

NEW YORK -- "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One" premiered in theaters nationwide Wednesday.

The film is a Paramount Pictures release. Paramount is the parent company of CBS2.

You can now see all the larger-than-life stunts on the big screen, but some Tom Cruise fans also got a big surprise at the earliest showings. The star welcomed audiences in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami and Washington, D.C., giving a personal thanks for their support of his passion project.

"We worked a long time and very excited to be able to have this opportunity and this time to be able to show you this on the big screen. This is why we do it, this moment right here," Cruise said.

Even without an in-person welcome, franchise fans in Harlem shared in the anticipation for an action-packed ride.

"Excited to see Tom Cruise do his thing. They think it's going to be fantastic," one Harlem resident said.

"The stunts just get crazier and crazier, right?" CBS New York's Jessi Mitchell said.

"Yes! Yes," the resident said.

Cruise's commitment to amazing audiences with his performances inspires even his co-stars.

Vanessa Kirby, who joined the franchise as the White Widow in the previous chapter, "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout," came to CBS Mornings as part of "Mission: Impossible" Week.

"When you watch him do it and you realize, what's the equivalent in my own life? What would I be most afraid of? That would terrify me, but how could I push through that and do something I didn't think I could do before? And if Tom can kind of do it in front of you, perhaps I can," Kirby said.

Tony Dukoupil learned some of the trade secrets to landing the perfect stunt, and he's ready for "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part Two," which Kirby confirmed is in production.

"Tom's just done a huge, big stunt sequence in Africa they've been filming for months," she said.

"Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One" is now showing at a theater near you.