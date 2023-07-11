Tom Cruise takes to the red carpet in New York City for the premiere of "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One"

NEW YORK -- Star power was in New York City on Monday night as Tom Cruise came to town to promote his new movie "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One."

Cruise said he is excited about this big summer release.

"I like to entertain people," the action star said.

The world's biggest movie star was on the red carpet at the Rose Theater in Lincoln Center to open his seventh "Mission: Impossible" movie. Cruise said in this one, well, maybe they actually out did themselves. So what can fans expect?

"A big cinematic experience, incredible visuals, sound characters, an amazing cast. The cast is incredible -- a very involving immersing cinematic experience," Cruise said.

Cruise, who turned 61 on July 3, does all his own stunts, including car chases, spiraling in parachute, and then, well, he merely drives a motorcycle off a cliff.

"I'm just thinking about story. I'm thinking about, you know, the adventure of doing something like that and trying to find a way -- not only just the stunt but how do we film it. How do we delight an audience and put them right on the edge of your seat. That's what we want to do," Cruise said.

His fellow actors said they could barely watch Cruise to the death-defying stunts.

"To see Tom do these stunts in person, it's one thing to see it on the screen, but it's another thing to see it in person, and hope like are you alive?" Greg Tarzan Davis said.

Cruise blew up the box office last summer with his mega-hit "Top Gun: Maverick," so what motivates him to keep coming back for more?

"I'm a fan of movies, first and foremost, and I've spent my life wanting to make movies and its a privilege, and that's why I do it. I want people to have a great summer. I want people to have a great time at the movies," Cruise said.

The movie goes into wide release on Wednesday.

And if that's not enough, "Dead Reckoning Part Two" will be in theaters next June.

