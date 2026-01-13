N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy to deliver final State of the State address

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to deliver his final State of the State address Tuesday.

It'll happen at 3 p.m. at the New Jersey State House.

CBS News New York will stream Murphy's speech live.

"It has been the highest honor of my life to serve as governor of our great Garden State," Murphy said. "Together, have we have built a New Jersey that is stronger and fairer than ever before. As we approach the end of our journey, this much is clear: our state's future has never been brighter."

Murphy's successor Mikie Sherrill will be sworn in as the next governor of New Jersey on Jan. 20.

Murphy's address comes the same day as his counterpart New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will also deliver her State of the State address.