Michelle Troconis pleads not guilty to contempt of court charge for allegedly displaying Dulos report on laptop

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Michelle Troconis, the woman convicted in the case of missing Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos, pleaded not guilty to a contempt of court charge Wednesday.

She is accused of displaying a sealed Dulos family psychological report on her laptop during the trial.

Michelle Troconis sentenced to prison in Jennifer Dulos murder conspiracy

Prosecutors say Troconis' boyfriend, Fotis Dulos, killed his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, who disappeared after dropping her children off at school on May 24, 2019. Her body has never been found.

Fotis and Jennifer Dulos had been going through a divorce and custody battle at the time of her disappearance.

Fotis Dulos was charged with her murder in January 2020. He died by suicide a few weeks later.

In March, a jury found Troconis conspired with her boyfriend to murder his wife, lied to provide an alibi for him and helped him dispose of bloody evidence.

Troconis is serving 14 and a half years in prison after she was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

In court, Troconis said she regretted being in a relationship with Fotis Dulos and was "deeply saddened by this tragedy that has affected so many lives." Troconis has maintained her innocence and said she intends to appeal her convictions.

The Dulos' five children are now in the care of their grandmother.

"Until you give us more answers, you will be considered evil, violent and most definitely a coward," one child told Troconis at her sentencing in May.