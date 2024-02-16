Judge may hold Michelle Troconis in contempt of court

Judge in Jennifer Dulos trial forbids defendant from using laptop in court

Judge in Jennifer Dulos trial forbids defendant from using laptop in court

Judge in Jennifer Dulos trial forbids defendant from using laptop in court

STAMFORD, Conn. -- The judge in the Michelle Troconis trial may hold her in contempt of court.

Troconis is charged with murder conspiracy and helping to cover up the death of Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos.

The prosecution says Thursday, Troconis improperly displayed a confidential report on a laptop in court. It detailed the custody battle between Dulos and her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.

The judge says he will hold a contempt hearing after all testimony concludes.