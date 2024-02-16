Watch CBS News
Judge may hold Michelle Troconis in contempt of court

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

STAMFORD, Conn. -- The judge in the Michelle Troconis trial may hold her in contempt of court.

Troconis is charged with murder conspiracy and helping to cover up the death of Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos.

The prosecution says Thursday, Troconis improperly displayed a confidential report on a laptop in court. It detailed the custody battle between Dulos and her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.

The judge says he will hold a contempt hearing after all testimony concludes.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 5:31 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

