Family members react to guilty verdict in case of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos

STAMFORD, Conn. -- It has been 1,743 days since Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos disappeared from her New Canaan home.

Michelle Troconis, the girlfriend of Dulos' estranged husband, was convicted on all counts Friday for her role in the case.

Prosecutors said Troconis helped Fotis Dulos in his plot to kill the mother of his five children, and then covered up evidence and lied to investigators.

Troconis' family members sat behind her in the courtroom as the verdict was read, and spoke to reporters outside afterward.

Her father, who immigrated from Venezuela, called the guilty verdict a "tremendous injustice."

"I came many years ago to this country looking for opportunities, freedom and justice. And I moved my whole family here, I have eight grandchildren [who are] American. And today we are here, devastated, because there has been a tremendous injustice in the trial of my daughter," he said. "She is innocent, and we will keep proving that forever."

Her mother and four sisters said it was an unfair trial and they, too, want to know what happened to Jennifer Dulos.

"I know that everyone wanted answers, I know that maybe this day is happy that they finally convicted her, or someone is paying for the price. But she is not the right one," said one sister, fighting back tears.

As for Jennifer Dulos' family and friends, a spokesperson for her loved ones released a statement, calling the verdict "crucial attribution of accountability, not a victory."

There can be no victory when five children are growing up without their mother. This verdict represents the meticulous collection, analysis, and presentation of evidence to illuminate an unconscionable series of crimes. That immense body of evidence also serves to highlight the gaps that remain in this case-most important, that Jennifer Farber Dulos still has not been found. We have lost a mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and cherished friend. Jennifer's loved ones cannot bury her next to her father. We want to thank the jury for their commitment and careful deliberation during this lengthy, complex trial and Judge Kevin Randolph for his guidance and authority in the courtroom. We remain deeply indebted to the state's attorney's office-in particular, prosecutors Michelle Manning and Sean McGuinness, assistant state's attorney Elizabeth Moran, and case inspector David Edwards-for their tireless work, expertise, endurance, and dedication in the courtroom and out. We express our unending gratitude and respect to the investigators, analysts, and other law enforcement personnel who have shown an unflagging commitment to Jennifer's case over a span of nearly five years. We owe a special debt of thanks to those individuals, law enforcement and civilian, who testified at this trial and in its hearings; your courage and integrity inspire us. Many questions remain as we approach the five-year marker. It is our hope that the resurgent public interest in this case might spur new, viable leads. In the meantime, Jennifer's grace, goodness, and light live on through her children and through the honor of her memory. We ask that you respect Jennifer's memory and the privacy of her family and loved ones at this time.

Jennifer Dulos was reported missing in May 2019 and her body was never found. She left behind five children, who are now in the care of their 88-year-old grandmother.

Troconis is scheduled to be sentenced on May 31, when she could face up to 50 years in prison.