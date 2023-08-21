Michael DeAngelo, driver accused in Massapequa crash that killed 4, due in court Monday
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- Michael DeAngelo, the man accused of speeding and driving under the influence in a crash that killed four members of a Long Island family, is due in court Monday.
A 6-year-old girl, her 60-year-old grandfather two of his young children, 10 and 13, died in the crash on Sunrise Highway on Aug. 6. Several others were hurt
Last week, DeAngelo's defense attorney said he wanted the case to be presented to a grand jury.
DeAngelo faces several charges, including aggravated vehicular manslaughter.
