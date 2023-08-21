Watch CBS News
Local News

Michael DeAngelo, driver accused in Massapequa crash that killed 4, due in court Monday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Driver accused in deadly Massapequa crash due in court Monday
Driver accused in deadly Massapequa crash due in court Monday 00:26

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- Michael DeAngelo, the man accused of speeding and driving under the influence in a crash that killed four members of a Long Island family, is due in court Monday. 

A 6-year-old girl, her 60-year-old grandfather two of his young children, 10 and 13, died in the crash on Sunrise Highway on Aug. 6. Several others were hurt

Last week, DeAngelo's defense attorney said he wanted the case to be presented to a grand jury

DeAngelo faces several charges, including aggravated vehicular manslaughter.   

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 6:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.