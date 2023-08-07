3 people killed, several others hurt in crash on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- Three people are dead and two others are critically hurt following a crash in Massapequa.

It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday at Unqua Road and Sunrise Highway.

Police said a car was speeding along Sunrise Highway when it hit three other vehicles.

Three people were killed, two were critically injured and three others suffered less serious injuries.

It's unclear if charges will be filed.