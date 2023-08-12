Watch CBS News
Local News

6-year-old Chantel Solomon dies from injuries in Massapequa crash that killed grandfather and 2 other children

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Lindenhurst man arrested for crash that killed 3 in Massapequa
Lindenhurst man arrested for crash that killed 3 in Massapequa 01:57

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- A little girl has died from injuries suffered in a crash that killed her grandfather and two other children in Massapequa

Saturday, police said 6-year-old Chantel Solomon of Uniondale died from injuries suffered in the crash on Sunrise Highway on Aug. 6. 

Patrice Huntley, 60, of Flushing, a U.S Marine veteran, died at the scene along with his young son and daughter. Huntley's granddaughter and an 18-year-old were in critical condition. 

Police said Michael DeAngelo, 32, of Lindenhurst was driving over 100 mph and under the influence seconds before the horrific crash. 

DeAngelo was arrested and arraigned at a Long Island hospital on Friday. He faces numerous charges, including multiple counts of aggravated vehicular manslaughter, second degree manslaughter and DWI. 

Nassau County police arrest driver in deadly Massapequa crash 05:15

Investigators said they found cocaine and fentanyl in DeAngelo's system, but the high rate of speed ultimately caused the deadly impact. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 12, 2023 / 10:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.