6-year-old Chantel Solomon dies from injuries in Massapequa crash that killed grandfather and 2 other children

Lindenhurst man arrested for crash that killed 3 in Massapequa

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- A little girl has died from injuries suffered in a crash that killed her grandfather and two other children in Massapequa.

Saturday, police said 6-year-old Chantel Solomon of Uniondale died from injuries suffered in the crash on Sunrise Highway on Aug. 6.

Patrice Huntley, 60, of Flushing, a U.S Marine veteran, died at the scene along with his young son and daughter. Huntley's granddaughter and an 18-year-old were in critical condition.

Police said Michael DeAngelo, 32, of Lindenhurst was driving over 100 mph and under the influence seconds before the horrific crash.

DeAngelo was arrested and arraigned at a Long Island hospital on Friday. He faces numerous charges, including multiple counts of aggravated vehicular manslaughter, second degree manslaughter and DWI.

Investigators said they found cocaine and fentanyl in DeAngelo's system, but the high rate of speed ultimately caused the deadly impact.