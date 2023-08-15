Watch CBS News
Michael DeAngelo appears in court on charges in deadly Massapequa crash

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- A man accused of causing a crash that killed four family members on Long island was in court Tuesday.

A 6-year-old girl, her 60-year-old grandfather and two of his younger children, ages 10 and 13, died in the crash on Aug. 6 in Massapequa. Several others were hurt.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Michael DeAngelo was speeding and driving under the influence when he crashed into two other cars. He was treated at a hospital for fractures.

Tuesday, DeAngelo's defense attorney demanded that the case be presented to a grand jury.

"I would just ask everyone yo, before they condemn the defendant or his family, just take a collective breath. Let the process work," attorney Karl Seman said.

"I really want to see justice be served right about now. This is heart-rendering. The family is totally torn apart," said Audama Kefentsc Huntley, a relative of the victims.

DeAngelo faces several charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide.

The next court hearing is set for Monday.

