Here's what Jesse Winker said about the Mets after the Nationals told him he got traded to New York

ST. LOUIS — The New York Mets acquired outfielder Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals on Saturday, adding a left-handed bat in their push for the playoffs.

Winker learned of the trade during the Nationals' 14-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. The Mets sent pitcher Tyler Stuart to Washington in the deal.

"I was just kind of told during the game"

"Obviously there was rumblings and I was just kind of told during the game that I was traded," Winker said after singling twice and driving in a run. "It was really that simple."

Winker, an All-Star with Cincinnati in 2021, rebuilt his career with the Nationals after receiving an invitation to spring training. He came into Saturday night's game with a .372 on-base percentage, ranking eighth in the National League.

Winker is hitting .257 with 11 home runs and a career-high 14 stolen bases this season.

It was the second trade in as many days for the Mets, who hold the third wild-card spot in the NL after losing to Atlanta on Saturday night. New York acquired reliever Ryne Stanek in a Friday deal with Seattle.

The Mets have been without right fielder Starling Marte (knee) since late June.

"I'm excited. I'm going to be a part of the great team that's been winning a lot. It's a wonderful opportunity and then obviously I'm extremely thankful for everybody here, the opportunity to come and play and play every day," Winker said.

"And I'm so thankful for (general manager Mike Rizzo) and (manager) Davey (Martinez) and everyone. They really took a chance on me. And I feel like I owe them a lot for that. So I'm grateful."

Martinez said he thought when Winker joined Washington in spring training that the 31-year-old still had "more in the tank" and had just been slowed by injuries the past two seasons. He soon became a part of the Nationals' everyday lineup.

"He kept everybody loose, but he cared. He cared a lot about the players around him, his teammates," Martinez said. "He helped our young guys out. He's very astute when it comes to guys pitching against him. He did everything we asked him to do."

Winker was born in Buffalo, New York, and said he is still "very connected" to the area and a Buffalo Bills fan.

"I appreciate everything he's done. I appreciate the way he treated me. I've got nothing but respect for him and his family," Martinez said. "I wish him all the luck."