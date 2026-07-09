Developer behind unstable NYC building accused of construction defects at another building in lawsuit

The developer behind the East Side high rise that sparked stability concerns and evacuations this week is currently facing two lawsuits.

They're accused of unpaid invoices and life-threatening construction defects.

Tribeca building "riddled with unsafe conditions," lawsuit alleges

The condo board of a Tribeca building claims in an ongoing lawsuit, in part, that MetroLoft's "renovation and construction of the Building was riddled with defective and unsafe conditions."

The condo board's lawsuit says MetroLoft renovated the 130-year-old factory more than 10 years ago. Multiple celebrities have lived at the building since then, including Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, but the lawsuit doesn't paint a picture of A-list luxury.

It says MetroLoft charged millions of dollars despite "defects and code violations" from the roof to the walls to the ventilation and plumbing, adding an architect considered some of the problems at the Tribeca building "life-threatening."

MetroLoft is not commenting on those accusations, but MetroLoft owner Nathan Berman did agree to a phone interview Wednesday, only discussing the work to fix the high rise on the East Side.

"Without pointing fingers before we do a full review, you know, there could very simply be human error that caused this issue," he said.

MetroLoft accused of unpaid invoices

A construction company also sued MetroLoft in 2023, saying the company owes them more than $200,000 in unpaid invoices for work at a building at 87th Street and East End Avenue. That lawsuit is ongoing.

MetroLoft has disputed accusations in both lawsuits in court filings.

Meanwhile, 235 GC LCC, the general contractor on the East Side project, racked up seven violations from the Department of Buildings for the project last year, including for falling metal and glass, and a worker falling from a ladder.

All of those violations are now listed as resolved.