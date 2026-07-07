Bricks fall from East 42nd Street building, prompting road closure and evacuations, FDNY says

Bricks fell from a Midtown East building after columns buckled while the facade was under construction, firefighters said.

The FDNY responded to the call just before 8 a.m. Monday at 235 East 42nd Street.

Fire officials said the bricks fell from the 21st floor. East 42nd Street is closed between Second and Third Avenues as officials investigate.

The neighboring buildings of 225 East 43rd Street and 231 East 42nd Street are being evacuated as a precaution.

Department of Buildings officials are investigating reports that a steel beam was compromised. A department spokesperson said the building is being converted from offices to residences.

Video shows a large crowd of construction workers and multiple fire trucks near the building.

No injuries were reported, firefighters said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.