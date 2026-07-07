Dramatic video shows inside of unstable building in Midtown Manhattan

New video shows buckled columns within the unstable building on East 42nd Street that forced multiple evacuations of nearby buildings.

The 37-story unstable building is in the midst of being converted from an office to a residential building.

In addition to the buckling columns, the video shows other components that have buckled, including what appears to be metal drywall framing. Windows are said to have cracked.

"Two structural columns have buckled, in addition to multiple cracks and sagging floors. The building remains unstable. Since arriving on scene, we have seen additional movement in one of the compromised columns," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. "If the floor is deemed to be secure, engineers will enter and begin shoring up the building."

Mamdani said the FDNY deployed drones to assist the Department of Buildings in their investigation.

"This is an extremely serious situation, and I am thankful to our first responders for quickly arriving at the site and to New Yorkers for reacting calmly, and with urgency," Mamdani said.

Mamdani said all workers have been accounted for, and there have been no reports of injuries.

A frozen zone has been imposed from 40th-45th Streets between First and Third Avenues. They are closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

"I want to encourage New Yorkers to avoid the area until it has been deemed safe to reenter," Mamdani said.

The FDNY said they have protectively established a "collapse zone."

Mamdani called it a "minute-by-minute" situation.

"We are working closely with the Department of Buildings to understand the full scope of the situation. The safety of our workers and the public has always been, and remains, our top priority," developer Metro Loft said in a statement.