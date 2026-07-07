Unstable building in Midtown Manhattan has history of construction violations

The unstable building in Midtown Manhattan has been issued previous violations during its conversion from the Pfizer building to residential units.

New York City had issued tens of thousands of dollars in fines over the past year for seven separate violations there. It's not the first time construction work had to stop due to safety concerns.

Last August, a metal panel fell from the building's 33rd floor, according to Department of Buildings records. That prompted a $10,000 fine and a temporary stop work order to the general contractor, 235 GC LCC. CBS News New York has reached out to that contractor, but has not yet heard back.

Last July, a piece of window glass fell from the eighth floor onto a sidewalk shed, city inspectors said. That led to a $5,000 fine.

"It's very unusual"

Architect Allen Azarkian has worked on construction projects across New York City for 20 years.

"It's very unusual," he said of the metal that fell from the site. "There's a lot of protocols in place to make sure that things like that don't happen."

Workers in the area said they were surprised to learn of the structural problems, and to find out their workplaces would shut down as well.

"Thankful nobody got hurt. So I'm happy nothing serious. We just waiting, see what's happening," said Juliete Phillips, who works at a nearby hotel.

The most recent violations are from December, when inspectors said a worker was injured after falling six feet from a ladder while dismantling a crane.

The city also issued a violation for failure to notify the Department of Buildings within three days of that injury.

"A lot of violations are issued at construction sites"

The city has issued seven violations over the last year regarding the construction project, all of which are now listed as resolved. So is seven a lot of violations?

"Actually, it's quite low. A lot of violations are issued at construction sites, for a number of things, from a cigarette being on the floor, site protections not being installed," Azarkian said.

Developer Metro Loft would not agree to an interview, and it says it's working with the city to fully understand the scope of what happened.