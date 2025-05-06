Met Gala 2025 celebrates Black style and dandyism on fashion's biggest night

The 2025 Met Gala saw stars dressed in dapper attire walk the blue carpet in celebration of this year's theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

From trailing trains, to strong shoulder pads, and even a piano, A-listers brought their game to the fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Stars brings hottest haute couture to 2025 Met Gala

The 2025 gala may have been one of the best in memory as celebrities came out in their fiercest fits and hottest haute couture on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

"I'm always surprised to get invited and thrilled to come," actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg said.

"Oh my gosh, tonight means everything. To be here, to celebrate everyone with dandyism, Black excellence, all of the above. So, how exciting," Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles said.

Simone Biles attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The theme matches the Met's spring exhibition, which the gala marks the opening of.

"It resonates so differently now than it would've a year ago. So I think, in the current political climate, yeah it has a very different resonance than it would've a year ago," Andrew Bolton, head curator for the Anna Wintour Costume Center, said.

Dress code "Tailored for You"

Through structured suits and sculptured gowns, stars embraced the dress code of "Tailored for You" and celebrated Black dandyism.

"Really tapping into the roots of my own heritage was really important. So it's just being me and showing up and being present," actor Tramell Tillman said.

"Dandyism is about being true to yourself, true to your sense of storytelling. You know, how do you want to meet the world with a story to let them know just how you're feeling that day," actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris said.

Co-Chairs Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams and Chair Anna Wintour attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, the Met Gala maestro, was joined this year by co-chairs Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Colman Domingo.

"It's almost like your own secrets are being celebrated," Domingo said. "I love to put myself together this way and tell the world who I am. And now it seems like there's an event that says we celebrate you for that spirit."

For those lucky enough to be hand-selected by Wintour and sent an invite, ticket prices were in the thousands -- a table for 10 cost around $350,000.

Peak of fashion

From Diana Ross in all white and Lauryn Hill in canary yellow, the Met steps were once again the peak of fashion.

US rapper and singer Lauryn Hill arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York City. Andrea Renault/AFP via Getty Images

"What I think is so fun is to see how everybody interpreted," "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King said.

"I can't quite process that I'm at the Met, like I'm just kind of like walking up this carpet, meeting people and being like, 'Hello!' I'm not really thinking about the fact that it's the Met," actor Aimee Lou Wood said.

What actually happens inside the Met Gala is a mystery. There's a strict no phones policy.