Jersey City native Megha Ganne says playing at Liberty National Golf Club reminds her why she started playing golf

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- For the first time ever, the Ladies Professional Golf Association is playing at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City.

The field includes the best women's golfers in the world, and as CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports, that includes 19-year-old Megha Ganne, who grew up near the course.

"This is just so close to home. It reminds me of why I started golf. I just really enjoyed it, and it brought me back to my beginning days," she said.

Her beginning days were actually playing on the Liberty National Golf Club course, but only because she'd sneak onto the course at dusk.

"How could I not? The gate was always open, and it was like asking for me to come in. And I only ever got caught once," Ganne said.

She grew up so close to the course, she could see it from her bedroom window as a child.

"We used to watch the golf course from our bedroom window, backyard ... so for her to play in such a huge event in Jersey City means a lot to us," Ganne's mother, Sudah Ganne, said.

If Megha Ganne's name sounds familiar, it should; after the first round of the U.S. Women's Open two years ago, Megha Ganne, who was only 17, led the entire field.

"We're immensely proud. We're happy for her success," Sudah Ganne said.

Her friends and family were there on every hole, double and triple crossing their fingers, trying to stay quiet, until they couldn't.

"This was so fun, being here. Having my friends and family here was so special to me," Megha Ganne said. "Just to see my mom and dad and like... They just told me they were super proud of me. I just really love them. So it was nice to have them here."

Megha Ganne is currently a freshman at Stanford University, but she's already played in 10 LPGA events.