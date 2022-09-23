Mayor Eric Adams will join New York City relief team in Puerto Rico to assess Hurricane Fiona damage
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is flying to Puerto Rico on Sunday to join a relief team from New York City assessing Hurricane Fiona damage.
HURRICANE FIONA: How to help those in need
The hurricane hit the island earlier this week, killing at least five people and causing widespread power outages.
The storm is now headed towards Canada.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.